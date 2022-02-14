Two suspects charged for allegedly stabbing, robbing person in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Feb. 12, Washington Township police officers responded to a reported robbery on Buchanan Trail East. Upon arrival, the officers found a victim who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. There has been no update on their condition as of Monday afternoon, Feb. 14.

During the investigation, two suspects were reported running from the scene of the robbery. Both Joel R. Sites and Melvin D. Alford were arrested and committed to Franklin County Jail. They face charges related to Criminal Attempt, Criminal Conspiracy to commit Criminal Homicide, Robbery, Assault and Trespassing.