Two teens honored for pulling man from fiery car crash in Juniata County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teens are being honored after saving a driver from a fiery crash in Delaware Township, Juniata County.

Back in October, Skyler Swartz and Collin Hoffman were on Route 333 when they saw the unconscious man in flames. They didn’t hesitate to pull the victim to safety.

“He went through the windshield on the passenger side and whenever I got up to the truck, I tried to kick in his driver-side window and then tried to go through his driver-side door, but it was jammed so then at that point, I called him over and we both grabbed ahold of his arms and pulled him through the windshield and got him away from the truck because it was on fire,” Hoffman said.

Though the two teens can’t agree on if the incident went by fast or slow, they do agree it was the right thing to do.

“I mean, it’s great to know he’s alive and that’s pretty much it, we did all we could, and we got him out and he’s safe now, he’s all good and that’s all that matters,” Swartz said.

“I feel like we did what any person should’ve done for another person,” Hoffman said.

The two teens say if you ever see something like this happen, just stay calm and do what needs to be done.