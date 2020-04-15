Two USPS employees in Harrisburg test positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)-The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the Harrisburg District Office and another employee in the Harrisburg Processing & Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. Postal Service says they are following the guidance of the CDC and will keep employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

To reduce health risks for employees and customers, the U.S. Postal service says it implemented social distancing guidelines and changed delivery procedures to eliminate in-person contact.

Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC Pinnacle says to follow proper hygiene practices after collecting your mail.

“What I would recommend is that people wash their hands after getting the mail, wash their hands after opening the mail and treat it like you would treat anything that came in from the community,” said Dr. Goldman.

Dr. Goldman says if you want to take extra precautions, wipe down surfaces after sorting through mail. According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus from a package that has been moved, traveled and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”