CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are now looking for two more people in connection with a shooting that killed a dog on July 12.

According to an update from the Chambersburg Police Department, they are looking for two other people of interest in regard to the shooting. In addition to Hailey Ann Mia Torres, police are attempting to locate Kaywan Dean Johnson as well as Dajhon Narya Sanders Sr. in relation to the shooting.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to police, they have reason to believe that all three people may have information pertaining to the case. Torres has a warrant out for her arrest through the Chambersburg Police Department stemming from this incident.

Johnson and Sanders Sr. are only seen as people of interest and not considered suspects at this time. It’s not clear if the person in the image shared by Chambersburg Police is a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch. The Chambersburg Police Department is partnering with the Franklin County Crime Solvers in an effort to gather vital information for this case.