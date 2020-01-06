Two winning $1M tickets for Pennsylvania Lottery sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Two of four $1 million winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing were sold in York County.

The Saturday drawings revealed the $1 million winning ticket numbers are 00041917, 00057711, 00363839 and 00498283.

The tickets were sold at the following stores:

Turkey Hill, 4001 Carlisle Road, Dover, York County

Rutter’s, 1425 Seven Valleys Road, York, York County

GetGo, 6586 State Route 22, Delmont, Westmoreland County

Country Fair, 4646 W. 12th St., Erie, Erie County

Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes but are advised to immediately sign their winning tickets.