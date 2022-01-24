Two women arrested after alleged Lancaster County robbery, conspiracy

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint after he agreed to meet one of them Thursday night.

According to West Lampeter Township Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive for a report of a robbery. The male victim reported that he was arraigned to meet with a woman in the area.

Shortly after the victim arrived a woman opened the front passenger’s side door of his vehicle and another woman opened the driver’s side door pointing a gun at the victim’s head.

The 21-year-old victim was struck in the head with the pistol and $120 in cash was taken.

Police identified the two women as Tami Hart and Shianne Westbrook and charges were filed for robbery and criminal conspiracy/robbery. Both were arrested and committed to the Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.