HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, April 21, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of a fugitive with past addresses in York and Hanover.

According to a release, on Jan. 25, 2022, at 3 p.m., officers of the York City Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kimberly Ann Edwards near Farquhar Park. As officers approached the vehicle, Edwards drove in reverse towards the officers, nearly hitting them.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

She then drove away at a high rate of speed. She struck another vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt and Pennsylvania Avenues but continued to flee, escaping the area.

The officers learned at the time of the traffic stop Edwards was wanted for a parole violation as well as several other traffic violations. Additionally, she was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and lesser offenses. Attempts to find her were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend her.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force investigated and learned that Edwards was staying at a hotel on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, Cumberland County. On Wednesday, April 20, at around 1 p.m. Edwards was arrested without incident near the hotel. She was then handed over to the York County Sheriff for processing and arraignment.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation’s primary fugitive investigative agency and arrested more than 84,000 wanted felons last year. We add Edward’s name to that list and by doing so we make our communities safer.”

Bail has been set at $75,000. Edwards’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4, 2022.