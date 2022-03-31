HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service is hosting various job fairs throughout the Midstate for the month of April.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Postal Service is focused on a more stable and empowered workforce and as part of its 10-year plan named Delivering in America. The Postal Service is holding job fairs at the following locations throughout the Midstate, as quoted in a press release:

April 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St. Harrisburg, PA 17110



April 5 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Northeastern Senior High School. 300 High Street, Manchester, PA 17345



April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Camp Hill Post Office. 1675 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011



April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Shippensburg Post Office. 46 W. King St., Shippensburg, PA 17257



April 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mifflin Post Office. 112 Main St., Mifflin, PA 17058



April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Myerstown Post Office. 120 W. Jefferson Ave.,Myerstown, PA 17067



April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Harrisburg Uptown Post Office. 347 N. 7 th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110



April 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lancaster Post Office. 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601



April 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Calvary United Methodist Church. 11 N. Richland Ave. York, PA 17404



April 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. New Oxford Post Office. 4 Center Sq. New Oxford, PA 17350



April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Harrisburg CareerLink 100 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17101



April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Chambersburg Post Office. 308 Lincoln Way E. Chambersburg, PA 17201

