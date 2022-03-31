HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service is hosting various job fairs throughout the Midstate for the month of April.
The Postal Service is focused on a more stable and empowered workforce and as part of its 10-year plan named Delivering in America. The Postal Service is holding job fairs at the following locations throughout the Midstate, as quoted in a press release:
- April 1 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St. Harrisburg, PA 17110
- April 5 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
- Northeastern Senior High School. 300 High Street, Manchester, PA 17345
- April 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Camp Hill Post Office. 1675 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011
- April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Shippensburg Post Office. 46 W. King St., Shippensburg, PA 17257
- April 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Mifflin Post Office. 112 Main St., Mifflin, PA 17058
- April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Myerstown Post Office. 120 W. Jefferson Ave.,Myerstown, PA 17067
- April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Harrisburg Uptown Post Office. 347 N. 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
- April 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Lancaster Post Office. 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
- April 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Calvary United Methodist Church. 11 N. Richland Ave. York, PA 17404
- April 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- New Oxford Post Office. 4 Center Sq. New Oxford, PA 17350
- April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Harrisburg CareerLink 100 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17101
- April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Chambersburg Post Office. 308 Lincoln Way E. Chambersburg, PA 17201
- April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Carlisle Post Office. 66 W. Louther Street, Carlisle, PA 17013