U.S. Senator Bob Casey to host drive-on town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senator Bob Casey will be hosting a drive-in town hall meeting in York County to hear from Central Pennsylvanians.

Casey is asking for public feedback before drafting legislation for infrastructure and other issues. The event comes on the heels of the American Rescue Plan which projected billions of dollars to be injected into the state economy.

The events will be held at Penn State York on Friday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to register and adhere to social distancing measures and guidelines.

