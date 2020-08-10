U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says “I stand with the people of Hong Kong” after China sanctions

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey issued the following statement after China sanctioned him for supporting Hong Kong:

“From jailing newspaper publishers, to rigging elections, to dramatically expanding surveillance of Hongkongers, the recent actions of China’s communist leaders prove just how determined they are to stamp out democracy and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong. Now China’s communist leaders are sanctioning American lawmakers who have the audacity to point out their egregious violations of longstanding commitments made to the people of Hong Kong in the Basic Law. My response to being sanctioned is simple: I stand with the people of Hong Kong.”

Last month, Congress passed and President Trump signed into law the bipartisan Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which established mandatory sanctions on entities that violate China’s obligations to Hong Kong under the Joint Declaration and the Basic Law. The bill was introduced in response to increasingly brazen interference of the Chinese Communist Party in Hong Kong. This bill was created by Toomey (R-Pa.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)

After the bill was signed, Toomey said “The national security law imposed by the Chinese communist government has one purpose: to crush the autonomy and basic rights of the people of Hong Kong.”

Top Stories: