UGI reminds Midstate customers to be aware of utility imposters

UGI is reminding its customers to be aware of possible scammers posing as UGI employees to gain access to homes in the Midstate.

To ensure customer safety, UGI released several tips and reminders to protect families and their homes against imposters.

First, UGI encourages customers to double-check a person’s identification before allowing them into the home. Each UGI employee carries a company-issued photo ID with a UGI logo, a photo and an employee number.

Also, UGI says the gas company does not make unannounced visits in the evening unless the customer requests assistance or an emergency occurs.

“Legitimate UGI meter readers, inspectors, and service representatives routinely wear blue uniforms with a UGI logo and drive marked numbered vehicles,” UGI said. “Most service and inspection work is performed on a pre-scheduled basis, with the exception of leak and corrosion surveys.”

Furthermore, UGI does not perform meter readings outside of the hours 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and are completed on a scheduled date with prior notice on a customer’s monthly bill.

For any questions or concerns, UGI can be contacted at (800) 276-2722.