HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — On the morning of Sunday, March 27, the congregation of First United Methodist Church of Hershey held a special service to honor Ukraine.

Those who attended this service were able to share testimonies, sing songs, and reflect on those who are still in Ukraine.

People who attended were given candles to honor the lives that have been lost in the country,

The church has strong ties with Ukraine because they partner with the non-profit Raising Hope Ukraine, which works with many missionaries that have done work in that country.

“If all of us can just join together in prayer no matter what your denomination or religion if we can join together as one heart and lift these things up to God I’m sure things will be made different,” director of congregational care Beth Valentine said.

The church says they will continue to monitor activity in Ukraine and pray for those affected.