Unaccompanied Veterans to be honored in Annville mass ceremony

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many lives were lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indiantown Gap National Cemetary is honoring Veterans that have passed away with no known family.

The staff says they will stand in honor of the veterans’ service to the nation as a symbol that they are not and will not be forgotten. 28 veterans’ names and branches of service will be recognized during the services.

According to the press release, one Airman, 11 Navy, 13 Army and three Marines will be recognized.

The Unaccompanied Veterans (and their years of service) recognized in the mass ceremony are the following:

U.S. Army Veterans

PVT Eugene M. Kley: 1948-1949

SPC Michael Duane Muniz: 1976-1980

PFC Walter Gerald O’Bryan: 1961-1963

SP4 Greorge Kostus Theodoraki: 1966-1968 – Vietnam Era

SGT Richard Gillepsie: 1977-1980

SP4 John Francis Wydra: 1968-1970 – Vietnam Era

CPL Fred Harold Krach: 1953-1955 – Korean Era

PVT Daniel Carl Coker:1961-1963

TEC 4 – John R Ressler: 1942-1945 – WWII Era

SP5 – Thomas Nick Kounas: 1961-1964 – Vietnam Era

PV2 – William Duncan Harrold: 1962-1965 – Vietnam Era

SP4 – Jerome Jude Szegedy: 1958-1961

PVT – Bernard David Bickleman: 1955-1957

U.S. Marine Corps Veterans

Field Muscian John Robert Baltz: 1942-1946 – WWII Era

CPL John David Depue: 1976-1979

PFC Joseph Michael Dillon: 1961-1966 – Vietnam Era

U.S. Navy Veterans

Richard Raymond Koller: 1967-1969 – Vietnam Era: Air Traffic Controller Petty Officer 3rd Class

Rodney Alan Beam: 1989-1993 – Persian Gulf Era: Gas Turbine System Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class

William Elmer Higginson: 1962-1966 – Vietnam Era: Aviation Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class

James William Boyd: 1953-1957 – Korean Era: Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class

Richard Patrick Dornin: 1980: Seaman Apprentice

Neal Petrov: 1965-1967 – Vietnam Era: Seaman

Sheldon Henry McEllroy: 1945-1946 – WWII Era: Seaman 1st Class

John Howard Fleming: 1967-1971 Vietnam: Engineman Petty Officer 2nd Class

Robert Allen Ganly: 1958-1964: Aviation Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class

William Glenn Myers, III: 1959-1963: Fireman

Donald Wesly Knitte: 1944-1946 – WWII Era: Seaman 1st Class

U.S. Air Force Veteran

Thomas Joseph Drury: 1963-1967 – Vietnam Era: A1C

On average, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery honors between six and 12 unaccompanied veterans each year.