Unaccompanied Veterans to be honored in Annville mass ceremony

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many lives were lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indiantown Gap National Cemetary is honoring Veterans that have passed away with no known family.
The staff says they will stand in honor of the veterans’ service to the nation as a symbol that they are not and will not be forgotten. 28 veterans’ names and branches of service will be recognized during the services.
According to the press release, one Airman, 11 Navy, 13 Army and three Marines will be recognized.
The Unaccompanied Veterans (and their years of service) recognized in the mass ceremony are the following:
U.S. Army Veterans
- PVT Eugene M. Kley: 1948-1949
- SPC Michael Duane Muniz: 1976-1980
- PFC Walter Gerald O’Bryan: 1961-1963
- SP4 Greorge Kostus Theodoraki: 1966-1968 – Vietnam Era
- SGT Richard Gillepsie: 1977-1980
- SP4 John Francis Wydra: 1968-1970 – Vietnam Era
- CPL Fred Harold Krach: 1953-1955 – Korean Era
- PVT Daniel Carl Coker:1961-1963
- TEC 4 – John R Ressler: 1942-1945 – WWII Era
- SP5 – Thomas Nick Kounas: 1961-1964 – Vietnam Era
- PV2 – William Duncan Harrold: 1962-1965 – Vietnam Era
- SP4 – Jerome Jude Szegedy: 1958-1961
- PVT – Bernard David Bickleman: 1955-1957
U.S. Marine Corps Veterans
- Field Muscian John Robert Baltz: 1942-1946 – WWII Era
- CPL John David Depue: 1976-1979
- PFC Joseph Michael Dillon: 1961-1966 – Vietnam Era
U.S. Navy Veterans
- Richard Raymond Koller: 1967-1969 – Vietnam Era: Air Traffic Controller Petty Officer 3rd Class
- Rodney Alan Beam: 1989-1993 – Persian Gulf Era: Gas Turbine System Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class
- William Elmer Higginson: 1962-1966 – Vietnam Era: Aviation Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class
- James William Boyd: 1953-1957 – Korean Era: Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class
- Richard Patrick Dornin: 1980: Seaman Apprentice
- Neal Petrov: 1965-1967 – Vietnam Era: Seaman
- Sheldon Henry McEllroy: 1945-1946 – WWII Era: Seaman 1st Class
- John Howard Fleming: 1967-1971 Vietnam: Engineman Petty Officer 2nd Class
- Robert Allen Ganly: 1958-1964: Aviation Machinest Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class
- William Glenn Myers, III: 1959-1963: Fireman
- Donald Wesly Knitte: 1944-1946 – WWII Era: Seaman 1st Class
U.S. Air Force Veteran
- Thomas Joseph Drury: 1963-1967 – Vietnam Era: A1C
On average, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery honors between six and 12 unaccompanied veterans each year.