DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Allentown Boulevard Sunday evening where an unborn child died.

State Police in Harrisburg say a 2012 Kia Optima was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Allentown Boulevard near Clover Lane. A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east in the left lane when the Kia struck head-on.

Both drivers and the four passengers of the Hyundai were reportedly injured, including a pregnant woman. State Police say the woman’s baby was delivered but did not survive.

All of the occupants were transported to Hershey Medical Center by South Central EMS and Life Lion EMS. Both vehicles were disabled and towed by Fleet Pride.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and say they are investigating a potential DUI.