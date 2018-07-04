Unions say court loss not a major blow Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a rule that forced government employees to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. How is this being implemented in Pennsylvania?

Union leaders say while this will have an impact on them, they don't anticipate it to be major, and they are confident moving forward.

"The worker now has the ability to make his own decision," said Rick Bloomingdale, president of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.

Last week, the nation's highest court ruled that non-union workers can no longer be required to pay "fair share" fees. Those are fees applied to government workers who are represented by a union but choose not to join. They offset the costs of negotiating labor contracts.

"The Supreme Court decided that freeloading is free speech. You can get something for nothing," said Bloomingdale.

Bloomingdale wasn't happy with the court's decision but estimates only a small percentage of workers were paying "fair share" fees in the past. He also doesn't expect it to be a major blow.

"Obviously, there will be a bump in the road for some of the unions, but I don't see a major impact," said Bloomingdale.

According to Pennsylvania's Office of Administration, payroll deductions were immediately stopped for "fair share" fees after the court's ruling. For the Pennsylvania State Education Association, it reached out to employers to let them know about the ruling. It also asked for the deductions to be stopped.

While unions will no longer get that "fair share" fee money, Bloomingdale believes the Supreme Court decision may actually result in more union members in the future.

"It's probably something they didn't count on. It got us more fired up," said Bloomingdale.

There are roughly 330,000 public sector employees in Pennsylvania.