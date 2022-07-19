LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Lancaster County relaunched its Project SOS program after approximately 100 people were displaced from a Motel 6 in Lancaster County due to a fire and flood that happened on July 17.

Project SOS has set a goal of $25,000 to help the long-term residents of Motel 6 who suddenly lost their homes after the fire suppression system flooded the entire motel. Many of the families living in the Motel 6 were already working through homelessness and facing countless challenges.

The money from Project SOS will be periodically given to families in amounts of $500 or $600, depending on how successful fundraising is. United Way of Lancaster County is working with the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross to identify impacted families.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“There are a few dozen families now experiencing a kind of homelessness too often seen in these modern times where there is a perpetual housing crises. There aren’t available shelter beds or even other hotels to move to. The kindness of strangers, if there are no friends or family, is all our neighbors now have. The money is meant to relieve some immediate financial stress and help with daily expenses until insurance and other reparative payments can come through,” said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way.

Any money over the $25,000 goal will be kept within the Project SOS program to assist with any future immediate community needs.

To donate to the fund, visit https://uwlancaster.givenow.stratuslive.com/SOS.

For more information, email campaign@uwlanc.org or call 717-394-0731.