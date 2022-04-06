LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — After a deadly crash between a dirt bike and a pickup truck in Lower Allen Township, a former Swatara Township official said this is a growing problem in the Midstate.

On Wednesday morning, a rider on an unregistered dirt bike crashed into a pickup truck on Lower Allen Drive while trying to avoid Lower Allen Township police. Police said the dirt bike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They’re out there without safety precautions and they’re not following the rules of the road,” Tom Connolly, former president of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners, said. “Sometimes tragic situations occur.”

Connolly said during his time on the Board of Commissioners, he saw the same issue of unregistered dirt bikes, and he said the problem has been growing for a few years. Wednesday’s crash is the worst-case scenario.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“One of my concerns and I think a concern of a lot of people is the safety of the person on the dirt bike as well as anyone else in the community,” he said.

Connolly said police in Swatara Township did work to step up enforcement, using traffic stops as well as issuing citations based on traffic camera footage and other recordings.

“Swatara Township purchased an electric motorcycle to do some patrolling,” Connolly said.

He also said enforcement can be difficult because it poses a safety risk to police and other drivers.

“Most municipalities, for safety, there’s a do not pursue policy,” Connolly said.

However, Swatara Township’s efforts had some success.

“We did have some people abandon some of the unregistered motorcycles and ATVs,” Connolly said, adding they did see a decline.

However, Connolly said some of the responsibility does fall on dirt bike riders themselves and other drivers on the road.

“The more people follow the rules of the road, the safer it’s going to be for everybody else,” he said.