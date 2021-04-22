Update: Enola man charged with double homicide after wife dies in hospital

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office provided an update on an ongoing criminal homicide case involving John Miller, 78, of Enola.

On April 10, East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to 52 Greenmont Drive in Enola for a domestic dispute report. When they arrived on the scene, officers determined the incident was civil and involved Miller and his adult daughter, Joanna Miller.

East Pennsboro Township police officers left the scene and, shortly after, received a second 9-1-1 call from Miller, who said he shot and killed his wife, Melissia Hinton-Miller and his daughter.

Joanna Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Miller’s wife was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit for treatment, the DA announced she succumbed to her life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, April 20.

Miller is being held on homicide charges at Cumberland County prison.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.