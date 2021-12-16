UPMC Harrisburg wins 4th nursing excellence award, UPMC West Shore wins 2nd

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic has been so difficult for medical professionals.

But now, local nurses just received an award for excellence. It’s UPMC Harrisburg’s fourth time winning Magnet recognition and UPMC West Shore’s second time. This is the highest national honor for professional nursing.

“I think our community needs to see we still provide the highest quality of care that we can possibly provide while working through the adversities we’re seeing in the community,” Central Pa. Chief Nursing Officer, Susan Comp said. “This is all about our nurses and this is about what they do for our community,” President of UPMC Central Pa. Phil Guarneschelli said.

Seven other UPMC hospitals have also earned the recognition. Applications are only accepted every four years and applicants must demonstrate how they improved patient care.