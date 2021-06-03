UPMC hiring for growing medical group in multiple locations

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Job seekers are invited to stop by the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill to learn about the openings at UPMC on Wednesday, June 9.

UPMC’s growing Medical Group has openings for nurses (RNs and LPNs), medical assistants, patient service representatives, call center representatives and more. Positions are open on the West Shore and in Harrisburg, York, Hanover and Lititz.

According to the press release, anyone over the age of 18 and interested in a career at a leading health system should attend.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals can also register online by clicking here. For more information, you can visit UPMC’s career website.