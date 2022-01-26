UPMC hosting regional job fair to combat staffing shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread Midstate hospitals are strained with limited supplies and worker shortages. A healthcare system is offering an opportunity that could turn things around.

UPMC will host a job fair Thursday and staff members say the pandemic has a huge impact on the healthcare system from increased patient intake to a strain on hours for hospital workers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers have been worn thin.

“I think it’s safe to say all my co-workers would agree that the exhaustion from the last 22 months has really caught up with us,” emergency RN Miranda Rhoads said.

It’s a struggle to keep up with the amount of positive COVID cases.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“It’s hard each day coming to work when we don’t have maybe the amount of staff we need just because we’re having more patients and our ratios are going up,” Rhoads said.

“A pandemic really has a big impact on the healthcare system overall with increase patient volumes and you know and everyone being impacted,” Shayla Thompson said.

To help combat ongoing staffing shortages, UPMC is hosting a job fair with well over a thousand open positions.

“But essentially we still strive to get these positions filled because the more people we have it’s the more individuals out there that can help the individuals that come in,” Thompson said.

To reach more applicants, the job fair will move to different locations in the Midstate.

“It’s essential for us to continue doing what we’re doing every single day making sure our patients have the best care possible and without having positions filled those are the things we want to avoid,” Thompson said.

These openings include both clinical and non-clinical positions across multiple departments are all just as crucial in fighting the covid pandemic.

“We have frontline staff that are there with our patients and also individuals that handle things via phone and we find that all aspects of the roles are as equally as important,” Thompson said.

“But we still have a positive outlook we’re hoping that with these next few months we’ll see better days ahead of us,” Rhoads said.

List of locations provided by UPMC:

All job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. at their select locations and dates.

Job Fair Featuring Medical Group Positions

Thursday, Jan. 27

Suite 206, 3 W. Walnut St., Lemoyne.

UPMC West Shore

Monday, Jan. 31

Conference Room 1010, 1995 Technology Parkway, Mechanicsburg.

UPMC Memorial

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Cafeteria, 1701 Innovation Drive, York.

UPMC Carlisle

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Education Center, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle.

UPMC Lititz

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Multipurpose Room, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz.

UPMC Harrisburg

Thursday, Feb. 24

Brady Building, Capital Suite 1, 205 S. Front St., Harrisburg.

UPMC Community Osteopathic

Monday, Feb. 28

Conference Rooms CG1 and CG2, 4300 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg.

UPMC Outpatient Center in South Hanover

Thursday, March 3

Conference Rooms 1, 2, and 3, 2201 Brunswick Drive, Hanover.