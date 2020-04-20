UPMC opens coronavirus specimen collection site in York

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning today, UPMC Pinnacle will begin directing patients who received a physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to an outpatient specimen collection site at 325 S. Belmont Street, York.

UPMC’s specimen collection is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested. If testing is sought, the patient must be evaluated by their care provider, who then must assess the need and contact the UPMC Pinnacle infection prevention team. That team will review the key information and if testing is deemed needed, an appointment will be scheduled to have their specimen collected. Patients will receive a call with their scheduled appointment information and should self-isolate until that appointment.

“We selected the previous hospital location as we are very familiar with the site. The facility has not yet been sold, and we were able to transition it to a collection site. This location allows easy access and a safe environment for patients and staff,” stated Michael Gaskins, president of UPMC Memorial and UPMC Hanover.

Trained UPMC staff will collect specimens, doing so safely in personal protective equipment that follows all CDC guidelines. The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.

The specimens will be safely transported to a commercial laboratory. Results will be returned within 1 to 7 days.

Anyone whose sample is taken should self-isolate until results come back. If a COVID 19 test returns positive, UPMC will refer the patient to public health authorities and ensure ongoing care.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 but do not have a high fever or breathing problems

should call their primary care physician or use their provider’s virtual visit options to get advice.

Individuals who do not have a primary care provider can call the UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731) or 717-988-0074. More information about online video visits can also be found at UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisit.

Anyone with a high fever or more prominent breathing trouble should go to their local emergency department for evaluation and care. If possible, call ahead so they can plan for your arrival. For current information about COVID-19, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19.