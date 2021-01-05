UPMC Pinnacle offers virtual primary care option to patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Pinnacle now offers a fully virtual practice for primary care.

The online program is available for patients 18 years and older, and has its own providers list.

All patients need is a smart phone or other device with a camera, microphone and internet connection to see the primary care provider via telehealth.

To make a virtual appointment with your provider, interested individuals can use the “My Pinnacle Health Patient Portal.”

Dr. Carleen Warner, family physician and regional medical director for UPMC Pinnacle says the tele-health option is the future of medicine.

“It got its plantings and seedlings during the pandemic and we’ve made these massive leaps and bounds in our technology capabilities, but this is an ongoing thing,” Dr. Warner said.

UPMC’s Virtual Primary Care is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.