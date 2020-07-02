UPMC Pinnacle receives grant to bolster telehealth services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Federal Communications Commission has awarded UPMC Pinnacle $970,000 to expand telehealth services.

The grant is for Hanover and the three Harrisburg area hospitals, which will be used for hardware and software updates. That includes giving doctors iPad carts for video visits and purchasing devices for patients such as scales and blood pressure machines.

This is so that doctors can monitor them from home.

Telehealth visits have gone up 1000% over the past year due to the pandemic.

