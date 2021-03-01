UPMC raises minimum starting wage to $15 an hour for Central Pa. employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC is increasing its minimum starting salaries for entry-level positions at UPMC Pinnacle facilities in Central Pennsylvania to $15 per hour.

The wage increase will be available to qualifying workers at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, Community Osteopathic, West Shore, and UPMC Carlisle, Hanover, Lititz and Memorial hospitals and many other facilities and sites.

“Based on UPMC’s continual evaluation of the market, this solidifies our reputation as a highly desirable employer with industry-leading total compensation packages, a focus on work-life balance and significant opportunities for career advancement,” said John Galley, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, UPMC.

UPMC’s average compensation is $70,600 annually, not including benefits.

“We are very proud of our wages, generous benefits and other rewards and of the tens of thousands of jobs at UPMC that have meaning and purpose, and that fulfill an incredibly important mission for the region and the communities that we serve,” said Philip Guarneschelli, president, UPMC Pinnacle. “We review the market each year to ensure that our salary ranges are competitive, and we are committed to rewarding our strong-performing employees with merit increases on an annual basis.”

Individuals making $15/hour and taking full advantage of UPMC’s benefits package can earn the equivalent of $24.97/hour.