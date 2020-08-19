UPMC West Shore opening expanded emergency department

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Pinnacle West Shore in Hampden Township is opening its expanded emergency department on Thursday.

There are seven more private exam rooms, another triage area, and a dedicated behavioral health space. The project increased capacity by more than 30 percent. Officials say this will allow the hospital to see more patients, reduce wait times, and provide more care.

The West Shore hospital is also adding new specialties, more operating rooms, and a new CT machine for better imaging.

The project is expected to finish in November.