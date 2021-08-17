UPMC’s Mobile Addiction Recovery Center to make weekly stops in Elizabethville

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Drug and alcohol abuse services can be scarce in rural areas. So UPMC is helping to fill the gap.

Its mobile Center for Addiction Recovery is making weekly stops in Elizabethville, Dauphin County to serve the critical need for treatment in areas where resources are limited.

“The prevalence of substance disorder is very high and the resources are very limited, so there’s a disparity between what’s needed and what’s available in the region surrounding the capitol,” Dr. Greg Swartzentruber of UPMC Harrisburg said.

“We just heard of a client who has come from Williamstown, who drives 15 minutes, as opposed to driving an hour to Harrisburg,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries (R) said.

UPMC launched this mobile addiction treatment just a few months ago.