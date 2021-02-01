Upper Adams School District addresses alleged racism and discrimination

Adams, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District announced Monday, it is working with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) leadership to address past and present allegations of discrimination at Biglerville High School.

The PHRC will provide unconscious bias training for school faculty, staff and administrators as well as recommend a diverse panel of experts to work with the School District.

The panel will work on a regular basis over the next few years to ensure the school leadership is actively working to create a culturally relevant environment and affect meaningful change.

“This community finds itself faced with an opportunity to step out of the shadows of hate,” PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter said. “We have met with Superintendent Doll and appreciate his willingness to partner with PHRC to immediately put a plan in place to address these issues head-on and start the healing process. We encourage the students, faculty and community members to approach this difficult reality through a new lens, to try to see the humanity in your neighbors, and seek commonalities rather than differences.”

Additionally, PHRC recommends that the School District administrators work collaboratively with the Adams County PHRC Advisory Council to open a conversation and conduct training in the community.

“Every student, of every background, is at the heart of our purpose and mission every day in the Upper Adams School District. I know I speak for our entire board, administration and staff when I say that we are deeply saddened by the stories being shared and we are fully committed to listening to our students, parents and community to identify and address any and all confirmed cases of racist behavior, discrimination and bullying,” Wesley T. Doll, Ed.D., Superintendent of Upper Adams School District said.

All students and parents are asked to report any racist or bullying behavior through the Safe2Say Something School Safety Program at Safe2SayPa.org, where information may also be reported anonymously.

The school district plans to share additional updates with the public as the comprehensive plan is finalized to address the allegations of racism and discrimination.