UPPER ALLEN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Upper Allen man is facing child pornography charges.

51-year-old William Dennison was arrested on Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child pornography along with criminal use of a communication facility.

Police first received information on Dennison back in March of this year. After investigating, a search warrant was executed where Dennison was arrested. Dennison’s bail is set to $15,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for June 28.