UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County has been injured during a late morning crash on Saturday, July 23.

According to a release from Upper Allen Township Police, at around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash on U.S. 15 south just south of the Bowmansdale exit.



Officers arrived on the scene and determined that a woman operating a motorcycle attempted to stop for slowed traffic. While she was slowing down, she lost control and fell from the motorcycle.

The release said that the woman sustained moderate injuries and was then transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Penn State/ Holy Spirit EMS.