Upper Allen woman arrested for stabbing

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday evening, Oct. 26, a victim was stabbed during a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive, according to authorities.

The suspect, Alison Morris, was taken into custody and was taken to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing and arraignent.

The stabbing victim later died at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Morris is currently incarcerated and being held on $200 thousand bail at the Cumberland County Prison.