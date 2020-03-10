Upper Dauphin County Area High School students ‘step up’ with new art project

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The students at Upper Dauphin County Area High School have started a public art project, involving thirty-three students, seventeen artists, and sixteen authors.

“Step Up: Step up to making a difference” involves art, community and giving back. Artists are embellishing shoes in “the style of” a famous artist, and authors are writing stories about good character traits we should all strive towards.

Shoes and stories have been paired and will be available for public viewing in 17 local businesses starting March 24. The shoe art will be sold on May 15 during a live auction at the Ned Smith Center, all proceeds will benefit the Lykens Valley Children’s Museum in Elizabethville.

According to the art teacher in charge, Miss Emily Nell, “The high school art students have been shining in the classroom. Now it’s time for them to shine in the community.” She has a passion for creating a platform that gives young people the opportunity to believe in themselves as they find their voice

You can visit your favorite shoe art at its host business locations; they include Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, Swing Lykens Valley Golf Course, Elizabethville Area Library, Keystone Insurance, YMCA, Dunkin’ Donuts, Villa Schiano, Magnolia Realty, Mid Penn Bank Elizabethville, Kerwin & Kerwin, Sweet Treats, Ned Smith Center, Burger King, Shops on Market, Northern Dauphin Human Services, Kissinger Restaurant, and Subway. Pick up an interactive map from any display and begin a one-of-a-kind “hunt.” See if you can find all 17.

Family, friends and fans are encouraged to take pictures with as many shoes as possible- tag Upper Dauphin Area School District in each of the pictures.