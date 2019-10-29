UPS plans to hire hundreds at Friday job fairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – UPS plans to sign up hundreds of new seasonal employees during a one-day hiring blitz this Friday.

The shipping company is hiring for more than 850 local positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

UPS will have hiring fairs in Harrisburg, Carlisle and Middletown.

1821 S 19th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

1 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

298 Airport Road, Middletown, PA 17057 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Nationally, the company plans to hire nearly 50,000 seasonal employees on Friday.