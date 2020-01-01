US Postal Service to hold job fairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If the new year means finding a new job, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire.
Several postal job fairs will be held this month.
USPS employees will be on hand at the following post office locations with information on completing applications and the description of the jobs available.
|POST OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|DATE
|TIME
|Lancaster Annex
|1400 Harrisburg Pike
|Thurs., Jan. 2
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Red Lion
|500 N. Main St.
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Easton
|650 S Greenwood Ave.
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Reading
|2100 N. 13th St..
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Lititz
|74 E Main St.
|Mon., Jan 6
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Harrisburg
|1425 Crooked Hill Rd.
|Wed., Jan 8
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Mechanicsburg
|702 E Simpson St.
|Thur., Jan 9
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|York
|3435 Concord Rd.
|Friday, Jan 10
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Shippensburg
|46 W. King St.
|Mon., Jan 13
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Allentown
|1000 Postal Rd.
|Mon., Jan 13
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Dillsburg
|28 N. Baltimore
|Tues., Jan 14
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Carlisle
|66 W. Louther St.
|Wed., Jan 15
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Camp Hill
|1675 Camp Hill Bypass
|Thur., Jan 16
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Moscow
|331 N Main St.
|Thur., Jan 16
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Manheim
|47 S. Main St.
|Fri., Jan 17
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Lebanon
|101 S. 8th St.
|Tues., Jan 21
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Ronks
|9 N Ronks Rd.
|Wed., Jan 22
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Conestoga
|1 River Corner Rd.
|Thurs., Jan 23
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Williamsport
|2901 Reach Rd.
|Fri., Jan 24
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Thaddeus Stevens College
|750 E King.
|Fri., Jan 24
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Macungie
|51 West End Trail
|Mon., Jan 27
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Wernersville
|55 South Church
|Tues., Jan 28
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|New Holland
|150 Diller Ave.
|Thurs., Jan 30
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Postal Service said it typically has vacancies for carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks.
USPS jobs are posted at www.usps.com/careers.