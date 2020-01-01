Live Now
US Postal Service to hold job fairs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If the new year means finding a new job, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire.

Several postal job fairs will be held this month.

USPS employees will be on hand at the following post office locations with information on completing applications and the description of the jobs available.

POST OFFICEADDRESSDATETIME
Lancaster Annex1400 Harrisburg PikeThurs., Jan. 28 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Lion500 N. Main St.Fri., Jan 38 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Easton650 S Greenwood Ave.Fri., Jan 38 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reading2100 N. 13th St..Fri., Jan 38 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lititz74 E Main St.Mon., Jan 68 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Harrisburg1425 Crooked Hill Rd.Wed., Jan 88 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mechanicsburg702 E Simpson St.Thur., Jan 98 a.m. to 3 p.m.
York3435 Concord Rd.Friday, Jan 108 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shippensburg46 W. King St.Mon., Jan 138 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Allentown1000 Postal Rd.Mon., Jan 138 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dillsburg28 N. BaltimoreTues., Jan 148 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carlisle66 W. Louther St.Wed., Jan 158 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Camp Hill1675 Camp Hill BypassThur., Jan 1610 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Moscow331 N Main St.Thur., Jan 168 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Manheim47 S. Main St.Fri., Jan 178 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lebanon101 S. 8th St.Tues., Jan 218 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ronks9 N Ronks Rd.Wed., Jan 228 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Conestoga1 River Corner Rd.Thurs., Jan 238 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Williamsport2901 Reach Rd.Fri., Jan 248 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thaddeus Stevens College750 E King.Fri., Jan 248 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Macungie51 West End TrailMon., Jan 278 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wernersville55 South ChurchTues., Jan 288 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Holland150 Diller Ave.Thurs., Jan 308 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Postal Service said it typically has vacancies for carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks.

USPS jobs are posted at www.usps.com/careers.

