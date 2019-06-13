USGS confirms earthquake shook central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- If you felt it, you were not alone.

ABC27 News received several reports from people who say they felt an earthquake Wednesday evening. We've had reports from as far north as Juniata County to as far south as Franklin County.

Well, the U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 3.4 magnitude earthquake centered about 11 miles southwest of Mifflintown, near the village of Honey Grove, was registered around 8:30 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available. There have been no reports of property damage.

Quakes with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt but cause only minor damage, according to the USGS website.

If you want to report what you experienced to the USGS, there is a form on the agency's website.

--

Online: Report to the USGS