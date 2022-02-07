USPS to host job fairs across Midstate region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service plans to host job fairs in the region this week to help grow and stabilize their workforce as part of their 10-year plan, Delivering for America.

USPS says they’re offering competitive wages, with city carriers assistants (CCAs) at $18.92 an hour, benefits and advancement opportunities.

All job fairs will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Date Location Tuesday, February 8 5901 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg Wednesday, February 9 60 S. Railroad Street, Palmyra Thursday, February 10 135 N. 3rd Street, Sunbury Friday, February 11 500 N. Main Street, Red Lion

USPS will be on-site to help applicants with what each position entails and any other questions about the company. Applications are available here, and those interested have to be 18 years and older, as well as be able to work weekends and holidays.