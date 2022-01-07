Va. drivers were stranded by snow. Could it happen in Pennsylvania?

(WHTM) — In Northern Virginia on Monday, Jan 3, hundreds were stranded on Interstate 95 due to a snowstorm that hit the area. In 2014, the same things happened in Atlanta, Georgia, in that case, it was just after a few inches of snow like we were forecast to get.

But three key reasons to think something like that won’t happen in the Midstate, abc27 asked PennDOT’s York County Manager Gary Ishman.

The first thing? Timing.

“The timing of the storm is great for us. you know coming in overnight, less traffic. not so many people on the road. it gives us a chance to work, and we get a good jump on it,” Ishman said

The second thing would be pretreating the roadways. A basic step that Virginia’s Department of Transportation couldn’t do because it was raining a while before it turned to snow.

The last thing is that there are usually restrictions on roadways prior to the storm’s arrival.

“We’re pretty proactive with restricting tractor-trailers and stuff after the storms get started. That’s one thing I don’t think happened down there, Ishman said. “Because most of the time, it’s a tractor-trailer that gets hung up, and next thing you know we have a two, three-mile queue behind it because he’s stuck on a hill and he’s empty and he can’t get up over it.”