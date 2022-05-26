HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Virginia man has been sentenced for passing counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Dale Richard Estep II from Colonial Beach, Virginia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo to two years probation. Four of those months are to be served in home confinement.

Estep passed counterfeit currency at Sheetz, Sunoco, and Rutter’s gas stations along the Interstate 81 and U.S. 15 corridors in Adams. Cumberland Franklin and York Counties between May 12 and May 14, 2022.

Judge Rambo ordered Estep to pay restitution in the amount of $3,300 to the following locations.

• $2,650 to Sheetz in Claysburg,

• $500 to Sunoco A+ in Dillsburg

• $150 to Rutters in Dillsburg



The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, located in Harrisburg.

