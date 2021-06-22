Valley Road to be closed in Dauphin County; motorists to take detour this weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A contractor will be reconstructing a section of the road at the I-83 overpass and motorists in Dauphin County will have to take a detour scheduled for Valley Road in Low Paxton Township.

Valley Road will be closed at roughly 9 p.m. on Friday, June 25 and will then reopen around 6 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

A signed detour will be in place. Motorists traveling eastbound on Valley Road will use Progress Avenue, Route 22 and Colonial Road. Motorists traveling westbound will use Colonial Road, Elmerton Avenue and Progress Avenue.

The work is part of the ongoing $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction plan.