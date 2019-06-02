Vandals flip picnic tables, trash cans at Paxtang pavilion

Picnic tables and trash cans were found flipped at a park in Paxtang. Borough workers said it was done by vandals that they are trying to track down.

Someone reported seeing a group of teens at Paxtang Saussaman Park’s pavilion Friday night between 7:30-9:30 p.m. The vandlism was reported almost an hour later, said workers.

There was a posting on the borough’s Facebook page about the vandalism.

A group of approx. one dozen teenagers were seen at the pavilion between 7:30 and 9:00 pm Friday May 31. At 10:15pm we…Posted by Paxtang, PA on Saturday, 1 June 2019

It said to contact the borough office at 717-564-4770 or the non-emergency police number at 717-558-6900 with tips.