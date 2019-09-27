Vape stores reassure customers amid health concerns

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A local vape shop is calling on customers to help save the industry amid national concerns about health effects concerning it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 805 cases of vaping-related illnesses across the country, a jump from the 530 cases reported last week.

According to the CDC, most patients reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC or products only containing only nicotine.

While it seems like business as usual for LifeSmoke Vapors in Camp Hill, business has taken a hit following recent reports.

Caludiea Hoffman, an employee, says customers are coming in with concerns. She says recent lung issues are from vitamin E oils that are used as a filler in some vape products.

“Nothing we sell here even comes close to something like that,” Hoffman said.

Massachusetts temporarily banned the sale of vaping products. Rhode Island recently followed suit.

“Our way of trying to fight back is keeping people as informed as possible and handing out the flyers saying that if you call your senator, the governor, just try and put your say out there that you don’t want this flavor band,” Hoffman said.

Because the CDC does not know the specific causes of the reported lung injuries, they recommend refraining from e-cigarettes and vaping products.