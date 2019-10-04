Vaping illness count ‘just the tip of the iceberg,’ doctor says

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A local doctor says officials are grossly underestimating the scope of the vaping problem.

Dr. Randy Young, of Penn State Health, says for a long time, there was no way of knowing whether a case that looked like pneumonia was actually a vaping-related illness. He says that’s why lung illnesses went undetected for so long and why the number of people affected is actually much higher.

“The cases that are reported and tabulated by the CDC and the state Health Department are really just the tip of the iceberg,” Young said.

Young is a pulmonologist and sees all types of lung-related conditions. He says using a vaping device is somehow causing the equivalent of a chemical burn on the lining of the lungs, similar to dripping hydrochloric acid into your airways.

“My message is you’re playing with fire, even though there is no fire involved,” Young said. “I tell anybody that will listen you just can’t put that stuff in your lungs. We don’t know what’s in it.”

