Vehicle accident reported in Hershey, car overturns onto porch near Ridge Road

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Derry Township Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on Ridge Road near the intersection of West Chocolate Avenue in downtown Hershey.

According to Garth Warner, Chief of Police for Derry Township, a driver was entrapped in her vehicle after crashing into the porch of a building along Ridge Road.

After an off-duty officer from a different local police force was able to get the driver out of the vehicle, she was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for her injuries. Chief Warner says the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

“We do know that the vehicle exited the parking lot of the Chipotle, crossed Ridge Road and struck the back porch and ended up being overturned into the porch of 150 West Chocolate Avenue,” Chief Warner said.

DTPD continue to investigate the cause of the accident.