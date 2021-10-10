1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle accident in Middle Paxton Township Saturday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle was traveling west within the eastbound lanes on US22 E near Middle Paxton Township when it crashed into a second vehicle Saturday, Oct. 10, night. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

Harrisburg Pennsylvania State Police officers responded to the scene.

According to the report, witnesses to the crash removed both drivers and a passenger from both vehicles. EMS responded to the scene and transported one driver and the passenger to Holy Spirit Hospital. The second driver was transported to Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver transported to Holy Spirit died from his injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as the investigation continues.