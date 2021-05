HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on I-81 South previously closed all lanes between Exit 37: PA 233 to Newville and Exit 29: PA 174 to King St, according to 511PA.

The traffic was bumper to bumper in the Cumberland County area due to the tractor-trailer on fire, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The exits have been reopened and the detour around the area has been lifted. Traffic has resumed flowing.