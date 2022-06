STATE LINE, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire closed all lanes on Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County for a time on Friday, June 17

According to PennDOT, there was a vehicle fire on I-81 northbound between Exit 1: PA 163 – Mason Dixon Road and Exit 3: US 11 – Molly Pitcher Highway. All lanes were closed for a time.

No word on any injuries at this time.