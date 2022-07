(WHTM) — A vehicle fire has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 South in Dauphin County.

According to 511PA, there is a vehicle fire on I-81 southbound between Exit 80: PA 743 – GRANTVILLE/HERSHEY and Exit: PA 39 – MANADA HILL/HERSHEY. All lanes are closed.

No word on how long the road will be closed, or if there are any injuries.