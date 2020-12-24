Verber Dental Group in Camp Hill launches “Operation Restaurant Rescue” to donate meals to those in need for holiday season

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Verber Dental Group is launching “Operation Restaurant Rescue” as financial hardships continue to rise around the Midstate due to COVID-19.

Doctors and team members will deliver 120 meals from 10 different local restaurants to people in need this holiday season.

“For the last 45 years this community has been very good to the Verber Dental Group and we

don’t take that lightly. We always want to make sure that we’re being good to the community,

especially in this time of need,” President, CEO Michael Verber said.

If you represent a local organization or restaurant and would like to participate in Operation Restaurant Rescue, click here and fill out the form.