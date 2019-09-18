Victim advocate speaks on seriousness of child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s victim advocate says she is relieved that Mike Folmer resigned from the state Senate a day after his arrest on child pornography charges.

Jennifer Storm said it is important that people understand the seriousness of the charges against Folmer, a four-term Republican who represented Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties.

State prosecutors say Folmer had two images of suspected child pornography on his phone.

Storm says the charges are beyond disturbing.

“Never judge a book by its cover,” she said. “While it still shocking when we hear an allegation against someone who is respected, it just further illustrates the point we have to be aware that child abusers are among us.”

Storm added that it’s important to understand that people who possess or distribute explicit images of children are contributing to their exploitation and abuse.

“We need to start holding people accountable just as hard for viewing as those who make the images,” she said. “I applaud the attorney general for prosecuting this case.”