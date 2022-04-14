EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in East Hanover Township.

State Police say on April 3 a vehicle was traveling north on Manada Bottom Road when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. The driver lost control and traveled off the roadway into a drainage ditch before hitting a tree stump and flipping onto its roof where it came to an uncontrolled rest.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries. The front seat passenger, identified by State Police as 35-year-old Mahogany Marie Peters, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to Hershey Medical Center and Peters passed away from her injuries on April 13.